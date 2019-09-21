Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re looking for something fun to do on Saturday, you can visit dozens of museums for free. It’s all part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day.
Museums like the Academy of Natural Sciences, Independence Seaport Museum, African American Museum in Philadelphia and Brandywine River Museum of Art are all offering free admission tomorrow.
You just have to download a ticket ahead of time.
Click here to download a ticket and for more information.
