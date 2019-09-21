Comments
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Here’s a story that will make you smile. A police officer and two medics teamed up to deliver a baby in Montgomery County earlier this month – and they recently met the little guy.
Pottstown police shared photos of Officer Greg Fritz holding baby Weston on their Facebook page of the visit.
Officer Fritz responded to a medical call and found Weston’s mother in labor on Sept. 8.
With the help of two medics, he was able to unwrap the baby’s umbilical cord from around his neck.
