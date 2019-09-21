BREAKING:Two teenagers injured in double shooting at high school football game in Nicetown-Tioga, police say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    11:00 AMTails of Valor
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Montgomery County

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Here’s a story that will make you smile. A police officer and two medics teamed up to deliver a baby in Montgomery County earlier this month – and they recently met the little guy.

Pottstown police shared photos of Officer Greg Fritz holding baby Weston on their Facebook page of the visit.

Officer Fritz responded to a medical call and found Weston’s mother in labor on Sept. 8.

With the help of two medics, he was able to unwrap the baby’s umbilical cord from around his neck.

 

Comments