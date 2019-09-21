Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect wanted in a hit-and-run that left a 45-year-old woman dead in West Philadelphia. The accident happened in the rear driveway on the 5200 block of Pennsgrove Street around 9:53 a.m. Saturday.
Police say a 45-year-old woman was run over by a man driving a black Infinity SUV as she ran to the back of the vehicle after getting into an argument with the suspect.
The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle and was last seen driving northbound on 53rd Street.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
