Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prepare for toasty temperatures as the Eagles take on the Detroit Lions in South Philly! Sunday also marks the final day of the summer, as the autumnal equinox occurs at 3:50 a.m. on Monday, and temperatures will be running over 10 degrees above-average.
Expect beautiful conditions for tailgating at Lincoln Financial Field with sunshine and 70’s throughout the morning. But be sure to hydrate as the temperature will soar to 86 degrees by kickoff at 1 p.m.
An increase in humidity will likely push the feels like temperature to near 90 by game’s end.
Have a great time to everyone going to the game! E-A-G-L-E-S… EAGLES!
You must log in to post a comment.