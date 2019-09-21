PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion in the Northern Liberties section of the city. Police say the home invasion happened around 5 p.m. Saturday along the 200 block of Fairmount Avenue.
A 26-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with multiple injuries after he was robbed at gunpoint.
He is in stable condition.
Police say they are looking for two men who got away in a silver Nissan Maxima with Delaware tags.
One suspect has been described as a Hispanic man with short black hair, a medium build, wearing a white shirt and was carrying a black briefcase. The second suspect is being described as an African American man with a stocky build, wearing a red shirt with white designs, blue jeans and black sneakers.
You must log in to post a comment.