



WESTAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) — A mother is on a mission to bring her daughter home after 17-year-old Aviana Weaver vanished a few weeks ago from Westampton, New Jersey. Her mother claims photos of her have now turned up on sex trafficking websites.

“I’m upset right now. I’m angry. I’m a mom who’s on a mission and I’m angry and I’m not going to stop until she comes home,” Aviana’s mother, Angelica Scarlett says.

Surrounded by family and friends, this mother is determined to get her daughter home.

“She’s gotta come home. We love you Aviana. We love you,” Scarlett said. She says her 17-year-old daughter named Aviana Weaver went missing after going to a friend’s house to do homework. That was on September 12.

She’s now working with police in both New Jersey and Philadelphia.

“The biggest concern we have right now is we believe she’s in human trafficking, we believe she is being held against her will,” Scarlett said.

The teenager went missing from Mount Holly, New Jersey, however, her phone was pinged 23 miles away in West Philadelphia.

Eyewitness News showed the missing girl’s picture to those in the neighborhood, where her cell phone was last pinged. Police say it was in a building on the 200 block of South 49th Street.

“Very concerning to know there’s no way to contact her at this point,” Alex Morin, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

Scarlett says Aviana may have also been spotted in North Philly, near the intersections of Broad and Erie Streets.

She says police told her, Aviana’s disappearance does not fit the criteria for an Amber Alert. However, it has prompted rapper T.I. to post to Instagram, urging people to come forward.

“My daughter’s life is in danger. That’s the most important thing. This child is in danger,” Scarlett said.

Anyone with information on Aviana Weaver’s whereabouts is urged to contact Westampton Township Police, at 609-267-8300.