



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting that left two teenagers injured happened outside of a high school football game and was not related to the game, school officials say. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. outside of Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium, on the 1600 block of Staub Street, in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood.

Police initially said the shooting occurred inside of the stadium during the second quarter of the Simon Gratz High School vs. Imhotep Charter High School football game, but Mastery Charter Schools says it happened outside of the stadium and did not involve any students.

“The shooting last night in North Philadelphia during the Mastery Charter Gratz High School football game happened outside of the stadium,” read a statement from Mastery Charter Schools. “It was not related to the game and no Mastery students were involved.”

Police say a 15-year-old boy suffered one gunshot wound to his left thigh and a 14-year-old boy was shot once in his left foot.

Both were transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

“I’m on the bleachers, enjoying the game and then everybody started hearing gunshots, then we ran down the bleachers, everybody’s pushing everybody and I’m like, we can’t enjoy things in Philly, because it’s always something, they just start shooting,” Mya Zarate said.

Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium is Simon Gratz High’s home field.

No arrests have been made at this time.

And investigation is actively ongoing.

CBS3’s Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.