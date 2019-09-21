BREAKING:Two teenagers injured in double shooting at high school football game in Nicetown-Tioga, police say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMTails of Valor
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Monroe County News


STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a former Air Force pilot and a retired businessman were killed when a small plane crashed in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains this week. But it’s still not clear which one was piloting the aircraft.

Officials say 65-year-old John Parker Jr., of Saylorsburg, and 34-year-old Matthew Berszoner, of Nazareth, were killed in the Hamilton Township plane crash.

The wreckage of the home-built plane, a two-seater called a Van’s RV-8, was discovered around 9 a.m. Wednesday at a farm in Monroe County, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

The plane had departed Pegasus Airpark near Stroudsburg around noon Tuesday and was reported missing Tuesday night.

Credit: Stringer Rich Rolen

Parker was a retired businessman while Berszoner was a former Air Force pilot who flew for United Airlines.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(©Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments