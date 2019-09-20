Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Perhaps the best thing to happen at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night was what happened in the stands before the Flyers’ preseason game against the Boston Bruins. Gritty went head-to-head in a dance-off with a mini-Gritty.
— pattirriccia Ryan (@pattirricciaRya) September 20, 2019
Inside the costume is 8-year-old Cailin Ryan, who loves Gritty and even dressed up like him last year for Halloween. She also plays hockey.
Cailin and her mom, Patty Ryan, joined CBS3 on Friday to talk about the viral moment and being in the spotlight with her favorite mascot.
Watch the video above for the full interview with Cailin.
