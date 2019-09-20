NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs following a string illnesses and deaths related to vaping. The nation’s largest retailer said Friday that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory.
It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products.
More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses. An eighth death was reported this week. But health officials still have not identified the cause.
In New Jersey, state Senate President Steve Sweeney says he plans to introduce a bill to ban the sale of all electronic smoking devices in the state.
The FDA has opened a criminal probe into the vaping-related illnesses.
