PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers are injured after police say they were shot during a high school football game in Philadelphia. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood on Friday night.
Police say the shooting occurred inside of the stadium during the second quarter of the Simon Gratz High School vs. Imhotep Charter High School football game.
#BREAKING Police are investigating a shooting that broke out behind the bleachers of a football game in West Hunting Park. A 15-year-old and 14-year-old are in the hospital suffering from gun shot wounds. The latest in a live report on @CBSPhilly Video cred: @WipeTwiceVideoS pic.twitter.com/SCT4Basyim
— Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) September 21, 2019
A 15-year-old boy suffered one gunshot wound to his left thigh and a 14-year-old boy was shot once in his left foot.
Both were transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.
“I’m on the bleachers enjoying the game and then everybody started hearing gunshots, then we ran down the bleachers, everybody’s pushing everybody and I’m like, we can’t enjoy anything in Philly, because it’s always something, they just start shooting,” Mya Zarate said.
Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium is Simon Gratz High’s home field.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is actively ongoing.
CBS3’s Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.
