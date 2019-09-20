PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles nation has a new way to toast the Birds’ success. The Birds announced they’ve teamed up with Goose Island Brewhouse to launch a custom brew for Eagles fans.
We teamed up with @GooseIsland to launch a custom brew for Eagles fans! FLY-PA drafts will be available all season long at @LFFStadium and Goose Island Brewhouse.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/qnsaxVfkaL
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 19, 2019
The Eagles-themed beer called “Fly-PA” and Goose Island describes it as an IPA with a hazy twist.
You can give it a taste all season long at Lincoln Financial Field and the Goose Island Brewhouse in Fishtown at 1002 Canal St.
The Eagles will be back in action at home against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
