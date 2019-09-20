BREAKING:Two teenagers injured in double shooting at high school football game in Nicetown-Tioga, police say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles nation has a new way to toast the Birds’ success. The Birds announced they’ve teamed up with Goose Island Brewhouse to launch a custom brew for Eagles fans.

The Eagles-themed beer called “Fly-PA” and Goose Island describes it as an IPA with a hazy twist.

You can give it a taste all season long at Lincoln Financial Field and the Goose Island Brewhouse in Fishtown at 1002 Canal St.

The Eagles will be back in action at home against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

