CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities seized 11 firearms and a score of narcotics during a massive bust at a self storage facility in Chester on Wednesday. Chester police now have a warrant out for Jamel Abdul Covington’s arrest on drug and weapons charges.
Police say officers seized a total of 11 weapons — 10 handguns and one rifle — about seven pounds of marijuana, 132 grams of heroin in four sandwich bags, two bags of cocaine that weighed approximately 44 grams and two bags of crack cocaine weighing about 56 grams.
According to police, all but one handgun were loaded and several magazines of ammunition was also found.
Four of the weapons were stolen and others’ serial numbers were obliterated, police say.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating the suspect by calling police at 610-447-8414 if you have any information.
