



CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Gunfire erupted near Chester High School for the second time in two days. Another shooting happened on Friday morning, causing the Chester Upland School District to place schools on lockdown to keep students safe and accounted for.

“The Chester Upland School District is giving its full support and cooperation to the police as they investigate. We have been assured that there will continue to be a police presence on campuses at dismissal today,” the school district said in a statement.

There is no word on any injuries in the latest shooting.

On Thursday afternoon, two students were shot about a block from campus. That shooting happened around 3 p.m. on the 300 block of West 8th Street.

Police rushed the two teenage victims to the hospital.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest, arm and leg and is in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the foot.

Police have not made any arrests.