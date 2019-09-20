PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was another busy Friday night for high school football in the Delaware Valley. Watch the video above for highlights from the following games around the region and check out below for the final scores.
Kensington High School beats Samuel Fels High School, 46-20
Roxborough High School beats George Washington High School, 26-6
Perkiomen High School beats Valley Forge Military Academy, 44-6
Central Bucks South High School beats Bensalem High School, 40-13
School of the Future beats Academy at Palumbo, 14-12
Roman Catholic High School beats Chester High School, 14-6
New Egypt High School beats Lindenwold High School, 39-28
Spring-Ford Area High School beats Norristown High School, 40-14
Pottsgrove High School beats Pottstown High School, 30-6
The poll for the next Game of the Week begins Sunday, Sept. 22.
You must log in to post a comment.