BUENA VISTA, N.J. (CBS) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious accident involving a vehicle and an ATV in the Collings Lake area of Buena Vista Township. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Cushman Avenue and Colton Lane in Atlantic County on Friday night.
Authorities say there are injuries, but it’s unclear at this time how many and what the extent of the injuries are.
Chopper 3 was above the scene of the accident shortly after it occured.
It’s unclear what led to the accident.
A massive police presence remains on scene.
