



BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — As the search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez enters a fifth day, officials say “time is the enemy.” A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Dulce or the ID of the suspect wanted in connection to her disappearance.

She vanished from the Bridgeton City Park playground between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday and police fear she was abducted.

Police issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night in Dulce’s disappearance.

“Anyone who was at the park on Monday afternoon could have information of great assistance to this investigation, we’re appealing to you to help us find Dulce,” Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. “No detail is too small, no detail is insignificant.”

Dulce’s grandmother made a passionate plea begging to bring her home through a translator on Thursday.

“Please do not be afraid of the police, please help us find our granddaughter,” Dulce’s grandmother said. “We have not been able to eat or sleep, we beg of you.”

The suspect is described as a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic, man, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with a thin build. He has no facial hair but he does have acne.

Police say he was last seen wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt. He was driving a red van with a sliding door and tinted windows.

Dulce was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with an elephant, black and white pants, and white shoes.

*** If you have any information, please call police at 856-451-0033 or text anonymously to TIP411. ***

Robert Lowry, Vice President of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told CBS3 there are some possibilities remaining via Skype.

“The child may have found herself alone or met someone, an adult, who gained her trust, that’s a possibility,” Lowry said. “[It] could have been someone she knew or could have wandered off an got herself lost.”

Below is an up-to-date timeline of Dulce’s disappearance.

Monday

Police say Dulce was taken between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. She was last seen playing on the swings with her younger brother at the park. Police say her mother, 19-year-old Noema Alavez Perez, was sitting in a parking lot nearby and didn’t see what happened to her daughter.

“We thought that she was just hiding, playing around and we went looking for her but we couldn’t find her,” Perez said.

Dulce was reported missing and police and volunteers began scouring the park and nearby wooded areas and bodies of water for the little girl.

Tuesday

With choppers, scuba gear and numerous dogs, police and community members continued to search the park. After two days searching every possible area of the 1,000-acre park, police determined the girl had been abducted and issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday night.

Police were able to get enough information to issue an Amber Alert by tracking down people who had been hanging around the basketball courts near the area where Dulce disappeared. At least one person was able to provide details about a possible kidnapper.

The Amber Alert included a description of the alleged abductor — a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic, man, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with a thin build. There is no word on if the suspect was known to Dulce or was a stranger.

Wednesday

A statewide search for Dulce intensifies after the Amber Alert. The FBI and New Jersey State Police join the search.

Community members and police again searched the park as “missing” posters and flyers lined businesses in Bridgeton’s downtown.

Dulce’s aunt, Nayiber Alavez Perez, says accusations on social media that the family is involved in the abduction are wrong and untrue.

“Well, it’s really much more harder for us because they’re judging us that we have something to do with it, when we don’t. We might not show emotion or things like that but it’s because we’re trying to be strong for her. We just want her back home,” Alavez Perez said.

Thursday

Cumberland County authorities hold a press conference asking the public for help in the search, saying that no detail or tip is too small or insignificant.

“Anyone who was at the park on Monday afternoon could have information of great assistance to this investigation. Please, we’re appealing to you to call us to help us find Dulce,” Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Dulce’s grandmother makes an emotional plea for the public’s help.

“Do not be afraid of the police. We have not been able to eat nor sleep. You can’t imagine what we are going through. We are very sad,” she said through a translator.

A $20,000 reward is offered by authorities, a local bank, and Tortilleria El Paisano, a local tortilla shop, for details in Dulce’s disappearance. Authorities say anyone willing to give them information does not need to worry about questions about their immigration status.

Here is the latest @FBI poster for #DulceMariaAlavez there is now a $20,000 reward for info on the missing 5yo girl. Police emphasize those who give tips won’t be asked about their immigration status.

Police say Dulce’s mother is cooperating with police and the girl’s father is not in the United States.

Police conducted another K-9 search Thursday in the area of the playground where Dulce disappeared.

Investigators are asking people to call police if they were in the park Monday afternoon.

CBS3’s Cleve Bryan and Alexandria Hoff contributed to this report.