PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers are injured after police say they were shot during a high school football game in Philadelphia. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood on Friday night.
Police say the shooting occurred inside of the stadium while Simon Gratz High School and Imhotep Charter High School were playing.
A 15-year-old boy suffered one gunshot wound to his left thigh and a 14-year-old boy was shot once in his left foot.
Both were transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.
Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium is Simon Gratz High’s home field.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is actively ongoing.
