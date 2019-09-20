BREAKING:Two teenagers injured in double shooting at high school football game in Nicetown-Tioga, police say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers are injured after police say they were shot during a high school football game in Philadelphia. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood on Friday night.

Police say the shooting occurred inside of the stadium while Simon Gratz High School and Imhotep Charter High School were playing.

A 15-year-old boy suffered one gunshot wound to his left thigh and a 14-year-old boy was shot once in his left foot.

Both were transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

(Credit: CBS3)

Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium is Simon Gratz High’s home field.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is actively ongoing.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.

