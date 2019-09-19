Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Two Chester High School students were shot near the school on Thursday afternoon. The double shooting happened around 3 p.m. on the 300 block of West 8th Street.
Police say a 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were rushed to Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
The 15-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to his right lower thorax area, right arm and right leg. He’s currently listed in critical condition.
The 17-year-old victim was shot once in his left foot. He’s currently listed in good condition.
No arrests have been made.
Police are actively investigating the shooting.
