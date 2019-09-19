



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ running game has been grounded. The Birds are 22nd in the NFL in rushing, averaging just 86 yards through two games — and something has to give.

Miles Sanders was the talk of training camp at the NovaCare Complex other than Carson Wentz. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is so high on the rookie running back, but now it’s time for the Penn State product to show everyone why.

The Eagles have struggled to run the ball through two games so far this season. That’s after upgrading the running back position. This is not good.

Sanders, especially, has gotten off to a slow start. He’s averaging 2.5 yards per carry, running for 53 yards on 21 attempts in two games.

He knows he has to be better.

“I just have to go out there and be myself. Not overthinking things and just play the game. Play hard too. It’ll come one of these days. Just going to continue my way to work every day and Sundays, play every down as if it’s my last,” Sanders said.

Thursday’s practice was light at wide receiver with Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson mending injuries, but Mack Hollins says he’s ready to go.

“I think the chemistry is there. That’s the biggest thing to grow,” Hollins said. “Coach Pederson always says, ‘Be ready like you’re a starter, you’re one play away from being a starter. Always be working with Carson or Josh [McCown] or Nate [Sudfeld] or whoever’s in there.’ It’s good that we have a few days to work together but that chemistry is already there.”

“We have to find a way to win, that’s the reality. It goes more than the wide receiver position,” Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor said. “We’re a whole offensive unit. We have backs who are really dynamic. We have a tight end — Zach Ertz is still out there, who’s one of the best tight ends in this league. So they’re going to have to account for him. And we have a quarterback that they’re going to have to respect because our quarterback is going to find a way to make it happen.”

They’re going to have to find a way to make something happen on Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field.