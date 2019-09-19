MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — Maple Shade police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a dog was found with an object lodged in his head. Toby the poodle had to be euthanized due to the injuries.
Police say the Cook family called officers on Wednesday after their dog’s death. The family said Toby had been injured on Tuesday between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue.
The family took Toby to the veterinarian after a neighbor told them that the dog was howling in pain a short distance from their home.
The vet found that an object was lodged in Toby’s head. He was humanely euthanized the next day.
Maple Shade police launched an animal cruelty investigation and canvassed the neighborhood for information relating to the dog’s death. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office is also assisting in the case.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 856-234-8300.
