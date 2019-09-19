PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a suspect wanted for a robbery and shooting inside of an Olney store. According to Philadelphia police, the incident unfolded around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at a store on the 5400 block of North 5th Street.
Surveillance video shows the suspect as he entered the store and announced a robbery. That is when the suspect brandished a semi-automatic handgun and robbed multiple patrons inside.
Before fleeing the scene, the suspect fired one shot into the store. There were injuries reported.
Officials have described the suspect as an African American man between the ages of 25 to 35, with a thin build wearing a blue baseball hat, a maroon-hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.
If you have any information on this incident, contact police at 215-686-8477.
