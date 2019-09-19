Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot multiple times. The incident happened around 2 p.m. on the 800 block of West Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia on Thursday.
Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was rushed to Temple University Hospital.
Police Investigating If Sawn-Off Legs Discovered In River Belong To Woman Whose Remains Found In Philly Storage Unit
The victim is currently listed in critical condition, police say.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.