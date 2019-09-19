Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say one person was killed in a fire at a Frankford apartment building Wednesday night. Fire crews were called to the 5000 block of Griscom Street in Frankford just after 10 p.m.
Crews were met with heavy flames in the rear of the home on the first floor of the three-story building.
During a search of a rear, first-floor apartment crews found the deceased victim. There is no word at this time on the identity of the person killed.
The blaze was placed under control at 10:38 p.m., officials say.
Fire officials say seven people from other apartments in the building were displaced by the fire.
There is no word on what started the fire at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.