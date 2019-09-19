



MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — Maple Shade police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a dog was shot in the head and later had to be put down. Toby, a poodle-Pomeranian mix, had to be euthanized due to the injuries.

Police say the Cook family called officers on Wednesday after their dog’s death. The family said Toby had been injured on Tuesday between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

The family took Toby to the veterinarian after a neighbor told them that the dog was howling in pain a short distance from their home.

The vet found that an object was lodged in Toby’s head. He was humanely euthanized the next day.

“He was the sweetest dog I ever met,” Amber Cook said. “We’re all heartbroken. We didn’t just lose a pet, we lost a family member.”

Amber described Toby as sweet and lovable and said the dog would frequently get out in the neighborhood by going under a fence.

“Neighbors loved him, they knew who he was. Him and my pop-pop, they would go on walked everyday together,” Amber said. “The whole neighborhood was talking about how, when they would walk over, their kids would run out to say hi to Toby. He was basically like a neighborhood dog. Everyone knew him.”

Maple Shade police launched an animal cruelty investigation and canvassed the neighborhood for information relating to the dog’s death. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office is also assisting in the case.

The Cook family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover Toby’s medical expenses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 856-234-8300.