PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in custody after allegedly holding a group of women against their will in a West Philadelphia home, officials say. The incident was reported to police around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when a woman inside a house on the 6300 block of Vine Street was able to text a family member who then notified police.
She said a man in his 30s was holding five women inside and threatening them with a gun.
A police swat team was able to eventually free the women and take the man into custody.
Once inside, police then discovered what appeared to be an illegal after hours club.
