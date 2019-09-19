  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local woman’s curdled snack has gotten some attention, for surviving seven years in her office fridge. Julia Giacobini takes a photo every year to celebrate the expiration date of her tub of cottage cheese.

She bought the tub at a market in old city in 2012 to eat at the office, but gave up after taking two spoonfuls.

So instead of tossing it out, she left it in her work fridge and the rest is history.

She says the tub doesn’t stink, as long as there’s a lid on it.

Comments