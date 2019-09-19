Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local woman’s curdled snack has gotten some attention, for surviving seven years in her office fridge. Julia Giacobini takes a photo every year to celebrate the expiration date of her tub of cottage cheese.
She bought the tub at a market in old city in 2012 to eat at the office, but gave up after taking two spoonfuls.
So instead of tossing it out, she left it in her work fridge and the rest is history.
She says the tub doesn’t stink, as long as there’s a lid on it.
