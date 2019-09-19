PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The wait is over! The space once known as The Gallery in Center City has been transformed into the Fashion District Philadelphia and will open its doors on Thursday at 12 p.m.
The new shopping and entertainment space spans three city blocks along Market Street.
After almost four years of construction, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Communication at PREIT Heather Crowell says they are excited for the grand opening.
“We’ve been under construction almost four years at this point so we’re really excited it’s finally here,” said Crowell. “About 16 years ago we bought our first piece of property here in Philadelphia so it’s always been our vision to redevelop this property and make it more for Philadelphia.”
It will feature popular retail stores and dining options and for the next few months – a sugary wonderland.
CBS3’s Pat Gallen is live at Candytopia to tell us more about the sweet attraction.
