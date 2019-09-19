  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News, St. Christopher's Hospital of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Multiple organizations are bidding to be the new owner of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. A private auction is set to take place Thursday and CBS3 is told several bids are being considered.

One of those bids is Drexel University in partnership with Tower Health.

In a joint statement, Drexel and Tower Health stated that they hope to continue providing care for children who depend on the North Philadelphia hospital.

An attorney representing the hospital declined to comment.

Several objections to the sale process were filed late last week with the United States Bankruptcy Court.

St. Christopher’s is part of the Philadelphia Academic Health System, the bankrupt company that also owned the now-shuttered Hahnemann Hospital.

