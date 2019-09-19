PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are asking the public for help to find the suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in the Olney section of the city. The robbery took place at the bank located on the 700 block of Adams Avenue around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday.
After the suspect entered the bank, he reportedly gave a threatening note to a bank teller before verbally demanding money.
The suspect fled the scene after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen heading into the parking lot on Adams Avenue.
The suspect has been described as a African American man in his mid-20s to early 30s, around 6-feet-tall, with a medium build and a full black beard.
During the incident authorities say he was wearing a black SWARM Tour hooded sweatshirt, dark sunglasses and a black Lacoste baseball cap.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.
