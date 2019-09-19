Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot while stopping a home invasion in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia Thursday night. Police say two men forced their way into a home on the 2600 block of North Reese Street.
The 30-year-old homeowner fought back and that’s when one of the robbers shot him in the leg.
The gunman ran away but the homeowner and his dogs were able to stop the other robber until police got there. Police say the three pit bulls attacked the 43-year-old robber and bit him in the legs several times. He was taken into custody when police arrived.
Police say nothing was taken from the home. The victim is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
You must log in to post a comment.