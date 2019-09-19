



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local man is given a second chance at life thanks to a friend he has known for more than 40 years. Fast forward, they are now showing their passion for organ donations.

Adam Hyman and Mike Green aren’t just friends who like to sit and talk fantasy football.

“If I didn’t have him, you know, who knows? I would probably still be getting dialysis,” Hyman said.

They share a closer bond.

“We’ve been closer than ever now because, you know, I have part of his organs in me!” Hyman said as he laughed.

Adam Hyman and Mike Green have known each other since elementary school, and this past July, Mike gave Adam a kidney.

Hyman has been chronically ill since he was a child. He has had his stomach and part of his intestines removed. Eight months ago, he found out he needed a new kidney.

“The list is so long,” Hyman said. “If you don’t have a living donor, it’s anywhere from 5 to 7 years,” he added.

When his childhood friend found out, he was sitting on the couch with his wife.

“I just remember her looking up at me, and she was like, ‘You are going to do something, aren’t you?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah,’ and that started right there,” Green said.

He was a match. This was a miracle for Hyman, who had just gone through a complication with another donor.

“I never thought that it wasn’t a good idea, I always thought that it was the right thing to do,” Green added.

Hyman nominated his selfless friend for this 3 Cheers story.

“I always say Mike is my lifesaver, and sure enough, he is,” Hyman said.

But we say 3 Cheers to the both of them for being living proof of how important organ donation is.

“It is life-changing, and I can be the first one to tell you, firsthand,” said Hyman.

Adam Hyman helped write a book called Gratitude, which is one of the words he used to describe himself. He also dedicated this book to his friend.