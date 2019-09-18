WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Prosecutors say a Lehigh County man has been been charged after sexually assaulting three children at a day care facility in Whitehall. Twenty-two-year-old Zachary Zimmerman was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, both felonies and other related charges on Wednesday.

Authorities say the assaults happened inside the A Lot Like Home day care in Whitehall Township over several years.

A woman who answered the door at A Lot Like Home said Zimmerman did not work there before she slammed the door.

But Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin says Zimmerman sexually assaulted three girls at the day care. Eyewitness News found the day care is located at the home where Zimmerman lived.

“Anytime a child is the victim of sexual assault it’s repugnant, it’s unfortunate and it’s a crime,” Martin said.

Zimmerman faces deviate sexual intercourse with a child charges. He allegedly assaulted three children over and over again from 2011 to 2017.

But Zimmerman kept under the radar of Whitehall Township Police until this year when the victims came forward during one instance reported to police in July.

According to the police report, “[victim 1] disclosed that when she was approximately 10 years old in 2011, Zimmerman kissed her on the mouth, made [victim 1] perform oral sex on him.”

Victims came forward in July, June and April.

When asked why charges were just now filed, Martins said “because there was an investigation. We don’t just file charges immediately, we investigate.”

Zimmerman was arraigned at the Whitehall Magistrate Wednesday and was taken to jail after not posting a $75,000 bail.