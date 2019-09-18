By Pat Gallen
Filed Under:Autism Awareness, Chester County News, Local TV, West Chester University


WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A special group of college students are getting real-word experience by working at a West Chester University convenience store. CBS3’s Pat Gallen takes us inside The Ram Shop, a brand new campus store — the first of its kind in the country.

It’s a small store with a huge presence on the West Chester University campus.

“The Ram Shop is a student-run convenience store that happens to be a training site for students living with Autism,” Director of Autism Services Cherie Fishbaugh said.

The students are members of the university’s Dub-C Autism Program, also known as D-CAP.

