WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A special group of college students are getting real-word experience by working at a West Chester University convenience store. CBS3’s Pat Gallen takes us inside The Ram Shop, a brand new campus store — the first of its kind in the country.
It’s a small store with a huge presence on the West Chester University campus.
“The Ram Shop is a student-run convenience store that happens to be a training site for students living with Autism,” Director of Autism Services Cherie Fishbaugh said.
The students are members of the university’s Dub-C Autism Program, also known as D-CAP.
