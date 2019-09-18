HARRISBURG, Pa (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, along with the Department of Health, will be providing free doses of naloxone at 87 locations across the state on Wednesday. This is part of the administration’s ongoing effort to reduce the number of opioid overdoses and help get it to residents who want it.
“Naloxone has one function: to reverse the effects of opioids on the brain and respiratory system to save someone’s life,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “It is impossible to get someone in to treatment who is dead. In 2018, more than 4,400 people died from a drug overdose. Every Pennsylvanian has a role to play as a potential first responder and can save a life by having naloxone on hand and using it if they come across someone who has overdosed.”
These distributions will be taking place at state health centers as well as municipal health departments across the state until 7 p.m. while supplies last.
To see where your closest distribution site is located, see the map below.
On Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the administration will be holding a second naloxone distribution.
You can also visit the Department of Health’s website for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.