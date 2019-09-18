



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The family of murdered Temple University student Jenna Burleigh want the bar that served her and her killer to be held responsible. A lawsuit has been filed in Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas against Pub Webb in North Philadelphia and Joshua Hupperterz, the man convicted earlier this year in her murder.

The court document alleges the bar failed to comply with Pennsylvania law, allegedly over-serving both Hupperterz and Burleigh.

It’s claimed Hupperterz was given nine shots in a two-hour span in August 2017.

Burleigh had a blood alcohol content of .24 the night she died, which is three times the legal limit.

It’s alleged as a result of the intoxication, a subsequent alcohol-fueled rage led to Burleigh’s fatal injuries.

Attorney Bob Mongeluzzi says bars have an incredible profit motive to irresponsibly serve or over serve customers.

“Her family has brought this lawsuit to shine a light on over-service of bars on the liquor supply industry so that no other family has to suffer the tragedy that they have gone through. There can be no more devastating loss to parents than the loss of a child,” Attorney Bob Mongeluzzi said.

The lawsuit charges various counts of negligence and wrongful death and seeks for each count “sums in excess of the jurisdictional threshold.”

CBS3 has reached out to Pub Webb but has not heard back at this time.