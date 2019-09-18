BREAKING:26-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot While Sitting Inside Parked Car In Willingboro
By Vittoria Woodill
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A piece of Philadelphia movie history will soon be on display at a Center City boutique. The actual mannequin, Emmy, from the 1987 movie “Mannequin” starring Andrew McCarthy, will call its home at the Philadelphia Fashion District, formerly The Gallery, that’ll open Thursday.

The mannequin has found its way back into the spotlight all these years later. CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill has the story about why it’s back in the spotlight.

Watch the video above for more.

Vittoria Woodill

