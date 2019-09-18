SALEM COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Health officials in New Jersey are warning the public to avoid contact with water in several lakes that are connected to the Salem River. This warning comes after a water sampling conducted by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection confirmed the presence of a Harmful Algal Bloom.
The waters of concern include Memorial Lake in Woodstown; East Lake, Avis Mill Pond and Slabtown Lake in Pilesgrove; as well as Daretown Lake along with Elmer Lake and all parts of the Salem River between Daretown and Memorial Lakes.
Salem County’s Department of Health and Human Services urge people to avoid any activity with the waters, including fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and recreational boating.
They also state that any fish caught in these waters should not be eaten.
Exposure to cyanobacteria, which causes Harmful Algal Blooms, can result in a range of health effects, including rashes, allergy-like reactions, flu-like symptoms, gastroenteritis, respiratory irritation and eye irritation.
Officials say they will continue to monitor water quality and once the bloom is no longer visible the water will be tested.
For more information on Harmful Algael Blooms and information about the testing, click here.
