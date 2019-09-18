ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Prosecutors say a Lehigh County man has been been charged after sexually assaulting three children at a day care facility in Whitehall. Twenty-two-year-old Zachary Zimmerman was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, both felonies, and other related charges on Wednesday.
Officials say the incidents happened at the A Lot Like Home Daycare, located at 2307 N. First Ave. in Whitehall Township.
Detectives interviewed three victims who attended the day care from 2011 through 2017.
Based on the information gathered during the investigation, it is alleged that Zimmerman sexually assaulted the three victims, who were juveniles at the time of the incident, while they attended the day care.
“Crimes of this nature are repugnant, especially when committed against children,” Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said. “I commend Det. Bruchak for his work on this investigation which has led to the arrest of the defendant Mr. Zimmerman.”
Zimmerman will be arraigned later today.
