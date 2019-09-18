Comments
WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed while sitting inside a parked car in Willingboro on Wednesday morning. Officers discovered the body of 26-year-old Deasia Ayres inside a car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of the township around 10:30 a.m.
No arrests have been made.
The Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy. The prosecutor’s office says the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Willingboro police at 609-877-6958 or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.
