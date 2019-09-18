By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot to death in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest section and now police are searching for the killer. Police say gunfire erupted just after 1 a.m. Wednesday along the 400 block of Van Kirk Street.

According to detectives, the 22-year-old victim was shot in the chest outside of a home while his girlfriend and child were inside.

Medics rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments