MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are battling a massive fire at a frozen produce plant in Deerfield Township, Cumberland County on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called out to F&S Produce Company on the 700 block of Lebanon Road around 1 p.m.
Video from Chopper 3 showed large plumes of black smoke and flames coming from the plant.
The fire has destroyed some of the buildings at the industrial complex.
The company said in a statement that all of the employees were able to evacuate safely after the fire broke out at the west end of the processing facility.
“In the coming days, our management team will be assessing the damages and working to place our employees in alternate positions at one of our other plants,” F&S Produce said in a statement.
There is no word yet on how it started.
