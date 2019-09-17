Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The attack in Saudi Arabia has led to an increase in gas prices in the Delaware Valley. Since Monday, gas prices have gone up one cent in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey and three cents in Delaware.
The increases are expected to be short term as oil production comes back online.
Here are the latest prices:
-Drivers in Pennsylvania are paying the highest prices in the region with an average of $2.72 for a gallon of regular.
-Prices in New Jersey are about $2.49 per gallon.
-Delaware has the cheapest local prices as a gallon of regular costs an average of $2.43.
You must log in to post a comment.