RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Former Radnor Township Board of Commissioners President Philip Ahr was sentenced to 151 months in prison. Ahr pleaded guilty in February to child pornography charges.
Detectives say they found multiple chat logs between Ahr — who created online aliases like “DaddyX” and “DaddyXX” — and individuals dating back to 2013.
Authorities say Ahr shared and sought graphic images of children while at his home, at work and on a government-issued iPad.
“The defendant’s days of exploiting his position of trust in our community for his perverse gratification are over,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Williams. “Child sexual exploitation is appallingly pervasive, exacerbated by the easy availability of online file sharing, and it demands an aggressive response. We stand ready with our federal partners to identify and prosecute individuals that perpetuate this abuse.”
