DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State University is on lockdown after some students reported receiving anonymous texts of a potential shooter on campus. The university says there is no active shooter.

(credit: CBS3)

University, State and Dover police are currently on site and investigating the report.

The university says police took the precaution to ensure the campus was safe by locking it down to conduct a thorough search of all the buildings.

The Delaware State University Department is asking everyone to remain at their location until they receive a message from the police department.

A further investigation will take place to determine more details.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

