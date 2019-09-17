  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police need your help finding a man, caught on video, stealing a tip jar from a coffee shop. It happened on Aug. 20 around 5:40 p.m. at Philadelphia Java on the 800 block of South 2nd Street in Queen Village.

Police say the suspect took the jar off the counter while a worker was busy with a customer.

If you recognize him or have any information, call police.

