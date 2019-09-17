PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia was on the national stage on Tuesday afternoon when seven Democratic presidential candidates made passionate pitches to union members at a jobs summit. The union vote in Pennsylvania has become a key focus heading into the 2020 election.

With President Donald Trump winning Pennsylvania in 2016, Philadelphia’s unions want to make sure a democrat secures the White House in 2020. But first, they must decide which candidate they’ll endorse.

Thousands of union members across the Delaware Valley — from communication workers to roofers to electricians — met at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Tuesday to hear how several Democratic presidential candidates plan to protect them.

“All my career, I’ve been called Middle Class Joe,” former Vice President Joe Biden said.

Former VP @JoeBiden takes the stage first. He quickly points out he was born in #Scranton.

Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders were some of the high profile presidential candidates who stopped by the Convention Center. The union jobs summit kicked off around 3 p.m. and is expected to last five hours.

Biden, a Delaware native, was the first to take the stage and says the economy should focus around unions.

“Biden votes union and union votes Biden. It’s the only way to grow America,” he said. “We grow when you are engaged and able to make a decent wage for all the efforts you make because that’s how you grow the country.”

Philadelphia AFL-CIO President Patrick Eiding gives a shoutout to union boss John Dougherty, saying the event wouldn't have happened without him. Dougherty currently faces a 116-count federal indictment

From Biden speaking about job security to businessman Andrew Yang describing how he’s working to get a friend’s union certified to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio saying he would ax the tax incentive for companies that automate factories, seven Democratic presidential candidates each took questions from union members.

“Right now employers have a boot on your throat, they know you cannot go months without a salary,” Yang said. “This is how we change the game to work for you all and to work for the United States of America.”

Perhaps the most concerning issue was healthcare.

Thousands of union members from across the #DelawareValley are expected to be here this afternoon

“Biggest issue for us is job security, healthcare,” one union member said.

“I would say healthcare,” another union member said.

Many blue-collar workers have no health insurance like Fatoumata Kaba.

Kaba works at LSG Sky Chefs by the Philadelphia International Airport. She says the Airplane Food Distribution Center offers health insurance, but for her and her two children, it would cost her a couple hundred dollars a week.

“$320 a week,” she said.

Of the 430 union members who work at Sky Chefs in #Philadelphia, just one-third are enrolled in the company's healthcare plan, the union says

When asked how she can afford it, Kaba said, “I don’t know who — I don’t even make that so I cannot afford that.”

Of the 430 union members employed by Sky Chefs, about 140 — or just about one third — of them are enrolled in the company’s healthcare plan.

That’s why some candidates like Sanders believe in Medicare For All. Other candidates prefer a mixture of both Medicare For All with a private option.

“You can keep your health insurance plan you bargained for,” Biden said.

One of the Democratic frontrunners who notably absent was Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She previously said she believes in a Medicare For All Plan.