PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will be on the national stage on Tuesday afternoon when several presidential candidates make a stop at a jobs summit. Union employment and labor issues will be the focus.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are some of the high-profile presidential candidates expected to stop by the Convention Center. Thousands of union members are expected to attend the AFL-CIO Workers’ Presidential Summit which begins at 3 p.m.
Fatoumata Kabaus, who works at the LSG Sky Chefs by the Philadelphia International Airport, is among the union members who will be attending. She does not have health care because it’s too expensive.
In fact, of the 430 union members employed by the Airplane Food Distribution Center, just a third of them are enrolled in the company’s health care plan, according to Sky Chefs’ union.
That’s why Kabaus plans to ask those presidential candidates how they’ll improve health care for blue-collar folks at the summit.
“The least they could do for us is try to be able to stick to their agenda and their promises,” Kabaus said.
Seven Democratic presidential candidates are expected to take part in the summit. It’s expected to last about five hours.
You must log in to post a comment.