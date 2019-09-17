  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Independence Hall, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A group of people have started a GoFundMe account to raise money to refurbish Independence Hall. The organizers say the birthplace of our nation is in shambles, so they’re asking for donations to fix chipped paint and dirty floors.

The City of Philadelphia technically owns Independence Hall but it’s funded by Congress through the National Park Service.

So far, they’ve raised nearly $6,500 of a $1 million goal.

Comments