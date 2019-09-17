Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A group of people have started a GoFundMe account to raise money to refurbish Independence Hall. The organizers say the birthplace of our nation is in shambles, so they’re asking for donations to fix chipped paint and dirty floors.
The City of Philadelphia technically owns Independence Hall but it’s funded by Congress through the National Park Service.
So far, they’ve raised nearly $6,500 of a $1 million goal.
