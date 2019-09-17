Comments
BEAR, Del. (CBS) – A Delaware man is facing charges for shooting a puppy. Jesse Davis, 24, was arrested for firing a gun Sunday morning on Wrangle Hill Road in Bear.
Police say Davis appeared to be intoxicated.
He is facing charges of reckless endangerment and cruelly injuring an animal.
The injured puppy is receiving treatment with the help of Delaware animal services.
