  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bear news, Local, Local TV


BEAR, Del. (CBS) – A Delaware man is facing charges for shooting a puppy. Jesse Davis, 24, was arrested for firing a gun Sunday morning on Wrangle Hill Road in Bear.

Police say Davis appeared to be intoxicated.

He is facing charges of reckless endangerment and cruelly injuring an animal.

The injured puppy is receiving treatment with the help of Delaware animal services.

Comments